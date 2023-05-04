Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 29th

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day moving average of $139.81. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $160.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

