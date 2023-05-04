Francis Financial Inc. Sells 4,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 737,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 130,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,291,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,125,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.83. 3,465,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,546,070. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $46.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

