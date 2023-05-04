Francis Financial Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 464.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $267.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.