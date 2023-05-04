Francis Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,708,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 174,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 51,971 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,811 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.86 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

