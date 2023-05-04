Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average is $172.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

