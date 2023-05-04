Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 9,479.6% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,267 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,127,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of FRC stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Maxim Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.79.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.