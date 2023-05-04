Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 536 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 441,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

ORLY stock opened at $931.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $857.04 and its 200 day moving average is $834.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $941.87.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.