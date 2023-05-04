Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,786 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.74.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $263.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.