Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 28,739 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.