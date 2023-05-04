Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26,465.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 2.8 %

AMGN stock opened at $229.31 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $256.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.