Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $363,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 618,784 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Perion Network Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $209.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.07 million. Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.