Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $336,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capri by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Capri Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.