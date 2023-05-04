Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $333,000 in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Tronox by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tronox by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE TROX opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.96 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 15.77%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 29,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $455,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,725 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

