Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,603 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.07.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Lee Rivas bought 71,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,714.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

