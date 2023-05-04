Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 28.0% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter worth $248,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

