Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Announces Earnings Results

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Forward Air Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $98.68 on Thursday. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 156.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

