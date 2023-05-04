Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FTS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$58.82.

Fortis stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 421,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.34. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.45 and a one year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

