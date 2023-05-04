ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Peter M. Barker Sells 2,084 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $41,617.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,851.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.9 %

FORG stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

