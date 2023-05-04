Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.99

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -0.54.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

