FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FLT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,623. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 70,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $11,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

