Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 6.6 %

Five9 stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 0.73. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 147,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,180. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 402.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $55,363,000.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.