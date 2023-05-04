First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

RDVY traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 505,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.