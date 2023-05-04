First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at First Business Financial Services

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John J. Harris bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2,496.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 107.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.