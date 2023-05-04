First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.26

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 60383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

In other news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,322 shares of company stock valued at $259,618 and have sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Busey by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in First Busey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also

