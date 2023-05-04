Financial Contrast: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) and Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Tritax Big Box REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 21.58% 35.56% 6.98% Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 5.12 $438.65 million $4.32 23.67 Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Tritax Big Box REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lamar Advertising and Tritax Big Box REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Tritax Big Box REIT 1 0 2 0 2.33

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus price target of $112.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co. engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity in this sub-sector of the UK logistics market owing to strong tenant demand and limited supply of Big Boxes. The Company is a real estate investment trust to which Part 12 of the UK Corporation Tax Act 2010 applies (REIT), is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is a constituent of the FTSE 250, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT and MSCI indices.

