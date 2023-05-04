Financial Contrast: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) vs. Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00 Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Goldman Sachs BDC and Sprott Focus Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Goldman Sachs BDC currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.45%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Sprott Focus Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 15.17% 14.31% 6.15% Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and Sprott Focus Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $56.64 million 25.86 $55.00 million $0.53 25.25 Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 339.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Sprott Focus Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

