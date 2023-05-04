Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Issues Earnings Results

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,697. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 976.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

