Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,963,458 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 720,638 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $22.72.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

