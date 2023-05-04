Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,092 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 42,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 256,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 240,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,213. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.