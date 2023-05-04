Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $260.20 million and $40.60 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00038010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,187,125 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

