Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.20. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $149.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Ferguson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.