FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Cut by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.14. 151,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,228. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.75. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

