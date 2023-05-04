FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Decreased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.1% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $225.34. 277,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.75. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

