Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.21-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.67. 220,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,143. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Federal Signal by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

