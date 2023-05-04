Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Position Raised by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 127.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,428,000 after purchasing an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period.

FATE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 800,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,617. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.24.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

