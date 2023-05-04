Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

FPI stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 524,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Farmland Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Farmland Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 33,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Farmland Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.