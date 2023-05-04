FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 6.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $395.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,870. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

