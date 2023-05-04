Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sarah Condella Sells 1,000 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $178,714.88.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

