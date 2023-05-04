EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 91,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 33,977 shares.The stock last traded at $7.71 and had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research firms recently commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

