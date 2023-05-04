Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $137.27

Shares of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.27 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 126.55 ($1.58). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 80,758 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.12) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Eurocell alerts:

Eurocell Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Eurocell Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Eurocell’s dividend payout ratio is 5,500.00%.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($158,670.66). In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £127,000 ($158,670.66). Also, insider Michael Scott purchased 13,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.48 ($24,738.23). Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Eurocell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.