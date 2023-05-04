Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.