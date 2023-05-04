Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Etsy updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Etsy Trading Down 5.4 %

Etsy stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.61. 4,858,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,318. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.58. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,556,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Etsy by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 253,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

