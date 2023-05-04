Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Lowered to $265.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EL. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 17.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $202.70 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile



The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

