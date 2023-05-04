Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 178,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,787. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.