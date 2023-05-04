ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. ESAB had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. ESAB has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $63.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

