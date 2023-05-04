Ergo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $418,070.21 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005654 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $113.31 million and approximately $418,070.21 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,102.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00304477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00535776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00066934 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00410108 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,864,490 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.