Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 109.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after buying an additional 1,158,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after buying an additional 168,235 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,588,000 after buying an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,346,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,454,000 after buying an additional 186,474 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

