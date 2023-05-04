Equity Investment Corp Sells 3,250 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,940,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,861,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,642,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 247,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,034.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 175,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 202,387 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

