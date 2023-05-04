Equity Investment Corp Sells 237,341 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,481,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 237,341 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for 1.9% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $56,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,817 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock worth $337,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 6,163,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,695,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. Maxim Group upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.