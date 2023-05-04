Equity Investment Corp Purchases 57,028 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,028 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $53,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Truist Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $25.94. 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,699,634. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

